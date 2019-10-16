Front Stories 

Omantel, Ooredoo receive rights for 5G services

Muscat: As part of the Oman Vision 2040 strategy, the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) has granted two telecom operators – Omantel and Ooredoo – the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum, which will offer endless opportunities for upgrading their services.

Both the telecom companies will construct and install 4,400 stations to operate 5G technology in the next five years, including 1,000 stations in 2019-2020.

With this, TRA announced its readiness for 5G services in the Sultanate will enable companies to employ artificial intelligence in data analysis and decision making, providing vital impetus to the overall economic development.

To enable companies to offer 5G services effectively and encourage investment in the sector, they will be exempted from annual frequency usage fees for one year.

TRA also announced details of Oman’s 5G roadmap. which will contribute to the development of many sectors such as education, health, and logistics.

