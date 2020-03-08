Omantel, NYC ink MoU to empower youth in telecom and ICT sector

MUSCAT, MARCH 7 – Omantel has signed a MoU with National Youth Commission (NYC) that aims to increase youth’s contribution to the telecom and ICT sector through training programmes offered by reputable institutions. On the sidelines of the MoU signing event, Dr Ghalib bin Saif al Hosni, Chief People Officer at Omantel, said, “Omantel’s contribution to the growth of the telecom and ICT sector goes beyond technology, expertise, smart solutions and university laboratories as it also includes preparing the youth to become an integral part of the technology advancement, and hence increase their contribution to achieving Oman 2040 vision.”

Al Hosni asserted that the MoU comes as part of a long-term vision to develop the capabilities of Omani youth in the telecom and ICT sector, and it is one among many similar collaborations which Omantel has built in order to support the nation’s growth, “We will continue to boost our cooperation with the public and private entities in a way that helps fulfilling Oman’s development requirements,” he concluded. One of the significant youth-related CSR initiatives that Omantel has launched is ‘Upgrade’ which aims to transform graduating students’ class projects into financially viable information and communication technology (ICT) start-ups

On his part, Dr Sami bin Salim al Kharousi, Chairman of NYC, commented, “We are glad about our deep cooperation with Omantel in supporting Omani youth to increase their contribution to the telecom and ICT sector. This collaboration is of a great significance as it comes at a time the sector is playing an ever-growing role in the path toward achieving Oman 2040 vision, particularly in enabling a knowledge-based economy.”

Al Kharousi also mentioned that the training programmes that the involved parties seek to offer are efficient and aligned with the market needs.

