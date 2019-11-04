Omantel named ‘Best Middle Eastern Project’

Omantel is gaining recognition for its fast-paced transformation from a regional wholesale hub to a global provider. Last week, the company received the ‘Best Middle Eastern Project’ award at the Global Carrier Awards 2019 in London, UK.

Organised by Capacity Media, the Global Carrier Awards celebrates vision and excellence in the global wholesale telecoms arena. Omantel received this prestigious award for its ‘Global Wholesale Transformation Project’ which commenced in 2018 and is set to reshape the wholesale market in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region and beyond, enabling global telecom carriers and content players to reach further beyond traditional wholesale telecom models.

In recent years, Omantel has significantly invested in technology, networks, and subsea cable deployments to transform its ecosystem. In addition, Omantel has created new collaborations to, directly and indirectly, serve millions of customers as well as some of the largest enterprises, content providers and carriers in the world.

Sohail Qadir, VP Wholesale at Omantel, commented on the achievement by stating, “The Global Wholesale Transformation Project is a strategic and ambitious initiative building upon Oman’s unique geographical location and Omantel’s integrated ecosystem to simplify access to the fastest-growing markets in the world. It enables our global partners to have economically efficient and technically robust connectivity with low-latency networking and state-of-the-art facilities. This is achieved by openly offering flexible and customisable solutions to meet current and future demands our customers.”

The award-winning project is based on various strategic pillars; Gulf to Africa (G2A) Subsea Cable System, Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) Subsea Cable System, establishment of Omantel France and Omantel International (OTI), introduction of International Network Operation Centre (INOC) and deployment of Equinix Data Center. All of this is leading to a high standard integrated operation, which offers enhanced business solutions and greater customer experience.

Related