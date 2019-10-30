Omantel Makasib members get 25 per cent discount on Careem rides

MUSCAT: Committed to providing customers with value-added services, Omantel has announced a partnership with Careem — the region’s leading Internet platform — to provide subscribers with safe, reliable and affordable rides.

Commenting on this partnership, Andrew Hanna, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said: “Our partnership with Careem reinforces our commitment to providing customers with an enhanced lifestyle. With Makasib, Omantel’s loyalty programme, members can get a discount of up to 25 per cent on Careem rides.”

“This partnership comes as part of our efforts to boost collaboration between various sectors as we focus on expanding offerings into near-core and non-core areas of business,” Hanna added.

Bassel al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of the Gulf and Pakistan for Careem said: “We’re proud to partner with the nationally trusted telecom provider, Omantel, to support their commitment in providing an impeccable loyalty programme. This partnership falls under the umbrella of efforts Careem is pouring into Oman to help simplify the lives of people.”

Makasib Gold, Platinum & Al Ufuq members can avail the offer by dialling 22433#. Then using the promotion code on Careem App.

Omantel customers can join the Makasib programme by dialling *224# and following simple instructions. After registering for the programme, customers will receive a Makasib point for every 100 Baizas they spend on any of the various Omantel services. These points are valid for two years and participants can redeem them with great rewards on offer.

