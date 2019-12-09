Omantel Makasib clinch World Series finals spot

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – Omantel Makasib team emerged winners in the Sodi World Series 6-Hour endurance race organised by the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) at its Muscat Speedway late on Saturday. Mohammed al Kalbani and Mazin al Salmi, the winning drivers of Omantel Makasib, have qualified for the Sodi World Series finals to be held in Dubai during April next year.

“We are thrilled to achieve the qualification spot for the Sodi World Series finals. We were able to edge out our opponents (Omantel Makasib 2) in the final race after they had taken the first place in the qualifying race,” Mohammed al Kalbani and Mazin al Salmi told Oman Daily Observer.

“We are honoured to represent the Sultanate in the Sodi World Series finals in Dubai next year,” they added.

The winners completed 382 laps with a best timing of 52.298 seconds posted in one of the 1km-long lap.

Racing Oman consisting of Mohammed al Zadjali, Waheeb al Kharusi and Helmy Hamrouni claimed the second spot with a best timing of 52.496 after completing the 382 laps and Omantel Makasib 2 consisting of Khalid al Jashmi and Hussam al Shanfari finished third with a timing of 52.370 after completing 380 laps.

CLOSE FIGHT

Omantel Makasib 2 gave a good fight to their Makasib team-mates with a thrilling finish to secure top time of 52.92 in the qualifying. Omantel Makasib were second with 52.961 in the 12-lap session. Omantel Blue were third with 53.039.

Omantel Blue which included Cedric Vansteenkiste and Faisal al Raisi completed 379 laps and finished fourth with a timing of 52.590.

Redline Racing — with drivers Paul Lecaillon and Hussein Lala — completed 379 laps and ended fifth with a timing of 52.716.

Completing the positions in the nine-team competition were Mohammed al Maimani and Mazin al Habsi for Omantel Orange (375 laps, 52.889) in sixth, PDO Team (374 laps, 52.459) in seventh, Shanfari Team (374 laps, 53.057) came eighth with drivers Mohammed al Shanfari, Annas al Rawahi and Ammar al Harthy.

PDO came top in the practice with 52.833 (25 laps) while Omantel Makasib 2 came second after completing 27 laps.

SPIRITED OUTING

Deaf Team, which included physically impaired drivers Talal al Wahaibi, Maitham al Ghammari, Qais al Saasi and Mudrik al Jabri, put in a special performance in the endurance championship.

The Deaf Team gave a spirited outing to complete 66 laps and achieving a best time of 57.499 seconds.