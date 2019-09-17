Omantel launches ‘Direct Carrier Billing’ with entertainment platform STARZPLAY

In line with its efforts to provide innovative digital services, Omantel announced the launch of the Direct Carrier Billing with STARZPLAY, the region’s leading SVOD entertainment and largest Arabic content platform. The new service enables Omantel’s postpaid and prepaid customers to purchase movies and TV shows with no credit card required. Instead, all purchases will be charged directly to customers’ monthly bills or prepaid accounts, driving customer value through easier payment options.

Andrew Hanna, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel said: “Our initiatives are always centred around providing state-of-the-art technologies and latest services to our customers. This new service comes as we seek to enhance our customers’ experience and stimulate procedures by providing them with alternative payment options for their purchases of online content”.

