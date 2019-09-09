Omantel launches dedicated International Network Operation Centre

Omantel, a wholesale world-leader in ultra-low latency networking, has launched a dedicated International Network Operation Centre (INOC) in Oman. INOC enables Omantel to meet Customer Experience Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) while troubleshooting network issues before they can impact service quality. The INOC has been deployed in response to accelerating growth in Omantel’s wholesale international customer base and expanding global network footprint.

INOC acts as a central point of contact for customers and partners and provides them with real-time information on end-to-end network availability and performance. It has full visibility into the 20 subsea cable systems in which Omantel has invested covering 120 locations around the world. It aims to ensure 100 per cent uptime of the network and deliver operational and customer experience excellence.

“Our wholesale business is growing around the world, and we needed a central command centre for both customer service and ensuring the overall operability of our network ecosystem. INOC has been developed in response to customer demand and has been specifically tailored to the needs of a Cloud and Content-centric market,” said Salim al Mazrui (pictured), General Manager — Wholesale Operations at Omantel. “Our international operations will only continue to grow, and we now have a foundation that is ready to scale to meet future demand and exceed the expectations of our valued wholesale customers.”

INOC will monitor international services offered by Omantel via either terrestrial or submarine cable systems to ensure smooth network operations. It has been purpose-built to resolve all network-related issues rapidly and in compliance with stipulated policies, procedures, and quality standards.

Al Mazrui continues, “Oman is located at the nexus between Asia, Africa, Europe, and Asia. With INOC, we have a dedicated team of networking experts that are perfectly positioned to solve networking challenges and expedite how issues are resolved across the globe. INOC is another step on the journey as we develop and deliver world-class infrastructure and use our geographic advantages to better serve our wholesale customers and partners. They can benefit from a single point of contact for resolving network-performance related issues when occurring.”

Related