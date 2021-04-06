Omantel launches 5G international roaming

Global solutions: With the 5G mobile service, Omantel’s customers will be able to enjoy high speed and seamless connectivity while abroad –

muscat, april 6 –

Omantel has announced the introduction of 5G international roaming, offering its customers a convenient and seamless experience to enjoy high-speed data services while travelling abroad.

As part of the initial phase in its push towards secure, consistent, and fast global 5G connectivity, Omantel has made this international roaming facility available in the GCC through regional partners, becoming the only mobile network operator in Oman to offer 5G international roaming. Omantel is working with its vast list of regional and global partners to announce more 5G international roaming destinations in the coming few weeks.

As 5G gains a more important role in how individuals, businesses and economies function, comprehensive solutions suite from Omantel will continue to meet subscribers’ current and future needs as it has already proved by making the technology an integral part of its offerings.

Awatif al Mandhari (pictured), Manager of Roaming Services at the Wholesale Business Unit of Omantel, said “When we talk about 5G, Omantel is on the fast track. The company has proved its agility in bringing the best global telecom solutions to the people of Oman. After being the first mobile network provider to launch 5G for mobile devices, Omantel is now taking its reach beyond the borders.

The service will be beneficial for individuals and business travellers who need fast access to information and data on the go. At Omantel, we always keep our customers’ convenience as our end goal to ensure the highest level of satisfaction and best possible experience when enjoying our services.”

The 5G international roaming service introduction enforces Omantel’s position as a key player in Oman’s telecom sector, staying ahead of the game through foresight and investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure. The launch is the latest in a series of achievements by Omantel in adapting future technologies and further solidifying Oman’s image as the region’s ICT gateway.

Besides 5G, Omantel is already offering an impressively wide international roaming coverage, reaching more than 700 roaming partners in more than 200 countries.

Being capable of offering such advanced services to its customers has always contributed in positioning Omantel as a telecom pioneer in the region and beyond.

Omantel’s mobile network has been recently rated as the fastest in Oman by Ookla, a neutral online platform dedicated to measuring the performance of broadband networks around the world. This achievement yet another acknowledgement of the excellence Omantel has shown through innovative technologies and smart solutions.