Omantel joins channel partnership with Huawei

MUSCAT: Omantel has taken another step to boost its valued enterprise customers’ capacities and push Oman’s digital transformation.

The leading integrated telecom & ICT services provider in the Sultanate has entered into another channel partnership with Huawei, aimed at capitalising on the enormous changes the telecom and ICT sector in Oman in particular. The world in general, is witnessing.

Under this partnership, all of Huawei’s enterprise products will be available to be sold by Omantel to provide advanced, safer, securer, simpler, and high-value end-to-end integrated solutions to enterprise clients, enhancing their operational abilities, productivity, and user experience.

Several factors have created market disruptions that have made the need to adapt quickly and capitalise on the fast-paced changes.

Huawei’s next-generation solutions coupled with Omantel’s ecosystem and its digital transformation vision will bring more innovative solutions that use new-age technologies, like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Big Data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G communications for enterprises.

This step further solidifies Omantel’s position as a provider of integrated telecommunication solutions for private and public organisations in Oman with the latest innovations and technologies.

Omantel believes in the importance of offering simple yet practical solutions to enterprises for their applications.

Omantel’s robust infrastructural ecosystem will see the inclusion of high-end, technologically advanced, high-efficiency Huawei enterprise products, giving its enterprise clients across various sectors more efficiency through integration, more satisfaction and better support.