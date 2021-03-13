Omantel inks 5G deal with Hutchison Ports Sohar

New capabilities: Omantel along with Huawei will implement three POCs that leverage 5G and AI to streamline port operations and enhance efficiency and security



BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, MARCH 13

Omantel has embarked upon yet another package of smart ICT solutions that leverage the company’s 5G capabilities and have the ability to revolutionise operations in Oman’s oil and gas, logistics and transport sectors, which are vital for the country’s sustainable economic growth.

Omantel and Huawei entered a tri-party Proof of Concept (POC) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hutchison Ports Sohar for showcasing successful utilisations of the telecom giant’s 5G infrastructure in three areas.

These POCs, to be implemented at Hutchison Ports Sohar, aim to provide highly reliable communication services and improve operational efficiency, accuracy, time management and security, among other services.

Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel, said, ‘‘The overall objective of the POCs is to showcase the capability of our 5G network and how it enhances and streamlines performance of the port operations. These POCs will also highlight 5G for other uses other than in telecom network.

5G synergised with AI can streamline business operations across multiple sectors. Omantel is proud to leverage its smart solutions that use 5G technology in an important sector like transport and logistics. We are confident that these POCs will be successfully converted into strategic commercial agreements at the end of their evaluation period.’’

“One of Hutchison Ports Sohar’s strategic aim is to become fully automated and engage with customers, stakeholders and the cargo in the safest and highly efficient manner.

We have continuously invested in automated equipment’s and technologically advanced systems and apps for constant service enhancements. Ports are fundamental to Oman’s Economy.

In the worldwide port and container terminal business, 5G has proven to be one of the crucial future development for automation and smart technologies. We’re pleased to partner with Omantel and Huawei for the 5G PoC study in the terminal equipment and look forward to a solution out of it’’, said Anacin Kum, Chief Executive Officer, Hutchison Ports Sohar.”

Robin Chen, CEO of Huawei Oman, noted: “Omantel is a leading ICT service provider in the middle east region, Hutchison Ports is one of the largest port operators globally and Huawei is a strategic partner of Omantel.

It’s our great pleasure to be part of this strong triangle to integrate 5G in Hutchison Ports Sohar Operational Activities. It is believed that 5G can bring significant values and benefits to Sohar port.

Moreover, this 5G pilot will open new doors to introduce the technology advancements of 5G helping to reshape and upgrade vertical industries of Oman. This direction serves to create direct and indirect gains to Oman towards 2040.’’