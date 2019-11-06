Omantel Data Centre named ‘Best in the Middle East’

Omantel, with its subsidiary Oman Data Park, Oman’s first managed and cloud services provider, continues its efforts in paving the way for a thriving digital society through their innovative ICT solutions and Data Centre services. Omantel Data Centre has been gaining momentum and it is increasingly becoming a hub for strategic clients to collocate their data, availing Omantel’s innovative solutions and ensuring that data is transmitted in a safe and secure manner through state-of-the-art facilities.

Recently, Omantel has received the ‘Best Digital Data Centre in the Middle East’ for Oman Data Park’s Data Centre, at the ‘Telecom World Middle East Awards 2019 Conference’ held in Dubai.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng Bahaa al Lawati, Acting VP Enterprise Unit at Omantel, said that the award acknowledges Omantel’s state-of-the-art data centre, which offers a range of the advanced data, storage and network computing services, in addition to network security, “Omantel’s ISO27001:2013 and 20000:2011-certified Digital Data Centre is the first Tier III data centre of its kind in Oman and it benefits from the diverse range of Omantel investments including our international submarine cables that link the Sultanate with the rest of the world to provide advanced cloud services, such as Oman’s first Virtual Data Centre as a Service (VDCaaS) AKA ‘Nebula’; that contains computing, storage, networking and network security services on an OPEX model, besides innovation and resilience, making it the preferred choice for the customers.”

Al Lawati added, “Omantel’s data centres are located in three strategic cities – Muscat, Rusayl and Duqm and enjoy the biggest market share of data centre services in the Sultanate. The data centre, which offers high-availability services and boasts a dedicated network operations and security operation centre team, has emerged as the partner of choice for major enterprise customers in Oman and overseas. This is in addition to the commercial know-how of our certified local experts who are fluent in Arabic and English.”

Maqbool al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Office at Oman Data Park said, “This award compliments the robust infrastructure that we offer to our customers, which was recently awarded the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) certification making us the only MSP in Oman with this facility. Complete with an impressive portfolio of Data centre services that cover IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, Backup, Collocation, Monitoring & Classical services, this award highlights the level of attention given by us to address customer centricity through various OPEX based digitization enablement that we have in place.”

Oman Data Park is the Sultanate’s first and sole virtual data hub. Building on Omantel’s expertise and leadership in Oman’s telecom sector and its vast international reach, Nebula VDC can provide enterprises across the Sultanate and internationally with up to 55 per cent savings of total operation costs compared to traditional data centres as well as guaranteed data sovereignty.

