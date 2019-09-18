Omantel collaborates with STARZPLAY to provide entertainment platform

MUSCAT: In line with its efforts to provide innovative digital services, Omantel announced the launch of the Direct Carrier Billing with STARZPLAY, the region’s leading SVOD entertainment and largest Arabic content platform.

The new service enables Omantel’s postpaid and prepaid customers to purchase movies and TV shows with no credit card required. Instead, all purchases will be charged directly to customers’ monthly bills or prepaid accounts, driving customer value through easier payment options.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Hanna, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel said: “Our initiatives are always centered around providing state-of-the-art technologies and latest services to our customers. This new service comes as we seek to enhance our customers’ experience and stimulate procedures by providing them with alternative payment options for their purchases of online content.”

‘STARZPLAY platform is made available to our customers through weekly packages for RO 1.2 and monthly package for RO 4 only. As an introductory offer, we are pleased to announce that customers can avail free seven days trial of the service and enjoy a wide range of Hollywood & Pollywood movies, TV and documentary films as well as entertainment programmes for kids. Customers can subscribe to the weekly package by sending ‘1’ or ‘2’ for the monthly package to 90202 or by visiting https://arabia.starzplay.com/en/partners/omantel-oman” Andrew concluded.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder at STARZPLAY, added: “This tie-up with Omantel underpins our commitment to the Omani market, our unswerving focus on the customer and the importance of partnerships for STARZPLAY as a business as we continue to expand across the MENA region and beyond.

“We look forward to working closely with Omantel to ensure we are providing its customers with exactly what they are looking for — unrivalled content with flexible payment options, making their lives easier.”

