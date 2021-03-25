Oman’s UN Representative presents credentials to WTO

GENEVA: Ambassador Idris bin Abdul Rahman al Khanjari, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and International Organizations in Geneva, presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO). This came when Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director- General, received Ambassador Al Khanjari at WTO headquarters here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the ambassador extended congratulations of the Sultanate’s government to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her being appointed as the WTO Director-General, thus becoming the first woman to be appointed to the top position. — ONA