Oman’s teen cricket sensation ready for breakout

Muscat, Dec 22 – Sakshi Shetty of Women’s Cricket Sohar has been the standout performer of the 2019-2020 domestic cricket season in the Sultanate.

The Oman women’s cricket team player has been prolific with her exploits with the bat and ball as she pocketed all three coveted individual prizes at the Oman Cricket Awards.

The tenth grade student of Indian School Sohar was happy with the way the season panned out for her.

“This is my third or fourth season. Talking about my season, it’s been a consistent one for me. In most of the matches, I have been able to play some handy knocks and get some crucial scores in difficult situations,’’ Sakshi stated.

Although Sakshi grabbed the Best Batswoman, Best Bowler and Best All-Rounder awards, she emphasised that she was primarily a batswoman.

“I’m basically a batswoman who can do wicket-keeping but I don’t keep for my team. Other people are there. This season has been really great for me overall with the bat and ball.”

“This season is special because I was striking the ball well and could hit a six which was one of my first sixes in a while.’’

Sakshi owed a lot of her success to her father Vijay Shetty and coach Kamal.

“I have been helped by my father who was actually my first coach and another coach (Kamal) who is my school teacher has been really helpful. He was the one who introduced me to the season ball. My principal and school management committee have always supported and encouraged me to play and take up cricket,’’ she added.

The teenager from Mangalore in the south Indian state of Karnataka spoke about some of the challenges that she faced in her cricketing journey thus far.

“I am the only one from my school who plays cricket and I used to travel 3-4 days a week to Muscat from Suhar. I also used to attend Oman Cricket coaching camp where I was trained and helped by Vaishali Jesrani, who is the Oman women’s cricket team captain.

“Sakshi has been playing for the Oman women’s team since 2017.

“I have played about 16-17 matches for Oman and been selected for three tours. It has been a great experience representing the national team and learning new things from Vaishali. The support staff, including the coaches and physios, have all been very professional in their approach and I have learnt a lot,’’ Sakshi stated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the definition of normalcy and presented a whole new scenario for all and sundry. Sakshi’s has been no different.

“Covid has been really tough on me because of the travelling challenges that I faced having to travel to Muscat 3-4 times a week for practice. Moreover, this year being in tenth grade there is added pressure because of the academic importance.’’

“This year they have started training and practice for the national team but my parents are reluctant to send me because it is tenth grade and probably once the exams get over I’ll be able to join them.’’

Sakshi has been juggling her academics and cricket fairly well and felt despite the challenges she faced, her dedication to the sport never suffered.

“There are occasions when I would take some notes in the car while travelling to Muscat and would do some of my studies there. Sometimes, I do have to miss a few classes when I take a half day at school but my classmates and teachers help me with the notes. I am very prompt with my notes and submissions so my teachers are always supportive towards my interest in cricket,’’ Sakshi explained.

