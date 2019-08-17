Oman’s talented sprinter Ali al Balushi hogs limelight in Lebanon

MUSCAT, August 17 – Oman’s talented sprinter Ali al Balushi stole the limelight at the West Asian Athletics Championship for junior level (U-16 and U-17) which is underway in Lebanon until August 19. Al Balushi claimed the gold medal in the 200 metres sprint within 21.97 seconds while Ammar Abdulmajeed from Qatar was placed second as he competed the distance within 22.01 seconds. Mohammed Zakariya from Qatar won the bronze medal as he finished the distance within 22.38 seconds. The Sultanate’s bright sprinter and the hope of the future, Ali, bagged silver medal also in the 100 metres sprint. Al Balushi, who has been trained under the national coach Fahad al Mashaiki, is on the right track to continue representing the Sultanate in the upcoming events and raise the flag through claiming podiums.

OMAN STRIKE IT BIG

The Sultanate athletics team members claimed two bronze medals, three silvers and one gold medal to take the Sultanate tally to six medals in total. The Sultanate’s athlete Abdurahman al Abri bagged bronze medal in the shot put competitions. Oman’s sprinter Hussain al Farsi won silver medal in the 800 metres sprint. Hamza Awadh claimed bronze medal in long jump competition as he cleared 6.45 metres while the gold medal went to Abdullah Jalal from Iraq as he passed 6.64 metres. Hassan al Jaddi from Kuwait was placed in second position as he cleared 6.54 metres. Aliya al Mugheri bagged silver medal in the same competition.