Oman’s star act on track

Muscat, Dec 21 – Khawar Ali has been a regular fixture in the Oman cricketing set-up for the last five years and he continues to be one of its shining lights.

After bagging the coveted Player of the Year Award for his excellent performance in the 2019-2020 domestic season, Khawar is an elated man.

“I’m very happy that I received the award. I was close to receiving it earlier on a few occasions but I feel great to have got it finally. I feel lucky too,’’ he added.

Khawar had struck over 500 runs and scalped 15 wickets in the Covid affected season in the domestic scene.

The Pakistan-born player stated that he was satisfied with his performance over the last couple of years.

“I am also quite happy with my performance over the last couple of years. At the international level in the T20I format and at the domestic circuit as well, I have been able to come up with some good performances.’’

Khawar is one of the best performing players for Oman becoming the first Oman player to pick up a T20I hat-trick and also featured among the top three runscorers and wicket-takers in the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier.

In what is a measure of his value to Team Oman, Khawar is currently also ranked seventh in the ICC Men’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings. He has scored three half-centuries, one in ODI and two in T20I, out of 11 ODIs and 32 T20Is played.

Khawar has been working on his batting technique and felt some work with the coach has helped him.

“My batting technique has improved under the head coach Duleep Mendis. We have worked out a way in which I can come up with the best efforts.’’

No discussion this year is complete without the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Khawar revealed the effects of it on him as well.

“It has been a tough time for me just like everyone else and as a sportsperson it is challenging. My fitness was a concern post-Covid and it was something I had to work on but gradually in the last few months I have been able to recoup and get myself back on track. I am not yet 100 per cent fit but slowly but surely getting there,’’ he explained.

With the 2020 T20 World Cup postponed to 2021, Khawar stated the Oman cricket team’s main goal was to focus on the preparations.

“We want to focus on the T20 World Cup next year in India and the ODIs at the World Cricket League Two event.’’ Khawar added.

“I would like to thank Oman Cricket and especially Pankaj Khimji and Madhu Jesrani along with the coach Duleep Mendis for all the support that they have given me that has helped me in my career so far,’’ Khawar stated.

Related