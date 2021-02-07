Main 

Oman’s Representative to the Arab League presents credentials

Oman Observer

Cairo: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League received on Sunday Abdullah Nassir al Rahbi who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

During the meeting, Aboul Gheit lauded the Sultanate’s efforts and keenness on furnishing grounds for understanding and cooperation amongst different countries. He also highlighted the Sultanate’s support for efforts of the Arab League to consolidate pillars of international cooperation in various spheres.

On his turn, Al Rahbi affirmed that the Sultanate always supports the Arab consensus as it is keen on enhancing the joint Arab action. –ONA

