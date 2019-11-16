Oman’s past and present highlighted

NIZWA, NOV 16 – In connection with the 49th National Day celebrations, a history seminar discussing the Omani identity was held under the title ‘Oman: The ancient past and modernity of the present’, at the Wali’s office in Manah, recently. It was organised by Manah School for Basic Education under the auspices of Ahmed bin Jabr al Mahrouqi, Assistant Director-General of Educational Evaluation, Educational Programmes and Private Schools.

Presenting a paper, Dr Said al Hashimi, lecturer at Sultan Qaboos University, discussed Oman’s history and its relationship with identity. He underscored the importance of studying history and stressed the need to preserve heritage and culture, which encompass Islamic traditions, customs, language, literature, clothing, ethics and values. Al Hashimi also traced the history of Oman’s rulers.

The second paper, titled ‘The role of school and society in instilling the values of identity and citizenship’, was presented by lecturer Ishaq bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Assistant Director of Human Resources Development Department for Training Affairs.

He talked about the Omani identity and nurturing the spirit of good citizenship. He also dealt with Omani traditions and customs, and the importance of preserving them without being corrupted by external influences. Giving an overview of the history of Oman, he talked about forts and such historical structures, besides highlighting the role of Omanis in spreading Islam.

As part of the seminar, a presentation about Manah and its long history was also held. The speakers and participants were honoured at the end of the seminar. Earlier, students of grade five, holding the national flag, staged a programme. Al Batol al Mugairi and Raneem al Hadrami recited poems about the homeland and its leader.

Related