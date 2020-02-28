Oman’s paralympic stars shine at International Para Athletics Meet

After an absence of six months due to his injury, Oman’s paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaykhi registered a strong comeback as he claimed a gold medal at the fifth edition of the International Paralympic Athletics Meet in Morocco.

The three-day event, which will conclude on Saturday, recorded another silver medal for the Sultanate as the national paralympic team hero Taha al Harrasi bagged a bronze medal in 100 metres sprint.

Al Mashaykhi impressed all his opponents through his top performance at the competitions. He registered a new personal record as he cleared a distance of 31.93 metres.

The Sultanate’s sprinter Taha al Harrasi completed the 100 metres and received the bronze medal. Other team members including Mohammed al Qasmi will take part at the discus throw competition.

The Paralympic Athletics Tournament in Morocco featured participation of 234 athletes representing 26 countries from different part of the world. The new accomplishments of the national paralympic team reflected their top technical capabilities and abilities. Besides that, the continuous training sessions of the team at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex under watchful eyes of the Tunisian coach Sonia and his assistant technical team. Also, the achievements of the national team prove the Sultanate advancement in this sport.

Oman’s delegation includes Rahma al Hajri, board member at Oman Paralympic Committee, and three athletes including Mohammed al Mashaykhi, Taha al Harrasi and Mohammed al Qasmi. In the technical team, the Tunisian coach Sonia Mustafa and Hani al Shammakhi as Physiotherapist.

The last international participation for the national paralympic athletes was in Jordan in September 2019 at the West Asian Paralympic Games. The team had bagged 19 medals including seven gold medals, six silver and as many bronze medals. All the medals of the Sultanate’s delegation were bagged by the athletics team.