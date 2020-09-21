Oman’s oil, gas sector projected to grow 14% until 2027

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s oil and gas industry is anticipated to grow at a compound rate of 14 per cent during the period from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report prepared by the CMFE Insights Research Foundation.

The Asia-Pacific market, the report notes, is expected to see the fastest growth in terms of imports from the Omani oil and gas market during the forecast period, after analysing global opportunities available in global regions, such as North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific, Europe and India.

As the demand for new innovative solutions increases and more start-ups emerge in the area that will lead to growth and excessive demand for the Oman’s oil and gas market in the forecast period. The report indicated that this market study provides vital information and facts about the market and offers an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, restraints, and its future prospects. — ONA

Related