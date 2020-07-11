Oman’s national Covid survey to take samples from expats, citizens

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will start the national survey (serological) for Covid-19 infection from July 12.

MOH said it will communicate directly on phone with expatriates and citizens who will be selected for random under testing under the national survey and urged everyone to rely on official sources for information.

Over a period of 10 weeks, the survey that is expected to cover all governorates will take samples from citizens and residents will be selected as part of the process.

According to the Ministry of Health, the survey will collect around 20,000 samples at the rate of 5,000 samples over a period of five days and 380 to 400 samples from each governorate.

It also aims to assess the extent of infection according to age groups, monitor cases not diagnosed in the laboratory, and estimate the level of infection at the governorate level and the rate of infection without the emergence of symptoms and the cumulative number of cases of infection.

In addition, it will assess the impact of the standard of living on the extent of the disease and the effects of lockdown on the spread of the epidemic compared to the areas that were not in lockdown.