Oman’s National Aviation Strategy 2030 announced

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport announced the National Aviation Strategy 2030, aimed at strengthening Oman’s economy through improving the aviation industry in the Sultanate, which will significantly and directly contribute to the gross domestic product.

The launch, which was held in the presence of Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, revealed the pillars of the National Aviation Strategy that is set to achieve the ambitious goals by 2030. This includes developing an effective organizational framework that contributes to supporting and developing the aviation sector, strengthening the Omani economy, creating job opportunities, building manpower and strengthening companies’ capabilities and expertise.

The Strategy also placed importance at restructuring Oman Air by adopting a comprehensive program designed to address gaps and support growth through changing the Omani aviation business model, updating its network of destinations, developing its products, enhancing its sales and marketing capabilities, upgrading the level of integration with the travel and tourism sector in the Sultanate, and focusing on incoming tourists in the Sultanate in order to link Europe, Asia, and the Middle East via Oman’s national carrier. This will enable Oman Air to truly become a premium destination airline, for a premium destination.

The National Aviation Strategy 2030 also focuses on enhancing and improving airports’ efficiency in line with the expected growth of the number of passengers. This will take into account the current and future operation size and will be aligned with the introduction of airport cities in order to increase the economic return. Furthermore, the Strategy targets the logistics sector through a comprehensive air freight strategy that is intended to maintain air freight market share, and support the national industries in global markets. In addition, a logistics services regional center will be established for international companies, which will increase freight traffic through the Sultanate’s airports through a number of initiatives including marketing the sector, allocating free zones to airport cities, achieving customs efficiency, and the availability of marine-air links.

The new Aviation Strategy did not overlook the tourism sector, and it will support linking the aviation and the tourism sectors by benefiting from the unique tourism potential that various Sultanate’s governorates enjoy. This will be done by addressing the decline in revenues of the sector and increasing the number of tourists coming into the Sultanate, which will strongly benefit economic return in all aspects. The Strategy will benefit from digital innovation and technology, as this plays an important role in the success and improvement of aviation services with regards to logistics, marketing and communications, among others. As for the human aspect, the next stage will require training and qualification of a sufficient number of skilled teams to meet the needs of the sector, which is a very important aspect of the National Aviation Strategy.