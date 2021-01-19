Oman’s largest red meat project launches new brand

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, JAN 19

Al Bashayer Meat Company, the Sultanate’s first integrated red meat project — and the biggest of its kind in the region – celebrated the launch of its retail brand of red meat products.

‘Bushra’, the red meat brand, was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on Monday. In attendance were officials from Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), the parent organisation of Al Bashayer, as well as Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the main sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman.

Set up in Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate, the integrated project features an array of farms for the rearing and fattening of livestock, such as cattle, goats and sheep. The total capacity of the project is in excess of one million head of livestock annually.

Besides supporting the Omani government’s food security objectives, Al Bashayer will also make available fresh red meat products for the domestic market, slaughtered and packaged in high-tech conditions.

The plant’s state-of-the-art abattoir features two sophisticated slaughtering lines – one dedicated to sheep and goats, and the other for cattle.

