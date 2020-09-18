Oman’s Kano receives AFC coaching (A) Diploma certification

MUSCAT, Sept 18 – The national football team captain Ahmed Mubarak ‘Kano’ successfully completed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) coaching programme and received AFC A Diploma certificate. Kano announced that in his twitter account on Thursday and it is an indication that he may follow coaching business after retirement in football as a player.

The former player of Al Oruba team may return back to Oman league once again and he could play the next footballing season 2020/2021 with a domestic club. He had completed his journey with second division club of Qatar’s Al Markhiya team. He thanked them in a tweet: “Thanks to all the efforts that have been taken by my colleagues including players, technical and medical staff during last season. A dedicated thanks to the board of Al Markhiya team for the period I spent with them.”

The experienced Oman captain did not define his next team yet. However, there is a possibility of seeing Kano in Omantel League according to some sources. It is expected the player will unveil his new club very soon.

The ‘Red Warriors’ midfielder had supported the national team for more than 15 years to gain different achievements. He was one of the key players during the accomplishment of the maiden Gulf Cup title victory in January, 2009 in Muscat. Moreover, he was the team’s captain and led Oman to their second Gulf Cup title in Kuwait in January 2018. After his impressive show during the 23rd edition of Gulf Cup in Kuwait, he had been awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The year 2003 was the beginning of Kano’s footballing career. He is one of the active players in the national team and took part in different events with the team including AFC Asian Cup, Fifa World Cup and Asian Finals Cup qualifiers as well. He had scored 23 goals till now with the national team. According to Fifa website in last June, Kano was world’s most capped active international footballer with 179 caps.

Since his debut in football in 2003, Kano had represented different GCC teams in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The top Saudi teams he had represented were Al Fatah, Al Wahda and Al Ettifaq while Qatar’s teams were Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Sailiya, Mesaimeer and Al Markhiya. He had a stint with UAE’s Al Ain team as well.

Related