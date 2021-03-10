Oman’s incentives, promising investment sectors highlighted

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday held the second virtual meeting with ambassadors of the Sultanate to the GCC states and African countries.

The meeting highlighted economic developments in the Sultanate, prerogatives and services of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, as well as incentives and investment opportunities available in Oman in various targeted sectors.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms to attract investors and importers in the targeted countries to benefit from incentives in the Sultanate, promote economic cooperation and find investment partnerships. It also explored a mechanism for direct communication and cooperation with missions and respective entities in the Sultanate.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Diplomatic Affairs Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry, commended the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in organising this meeting and attracting more foreign investments in the Sultanate. He stressed the importance of such meetings in highlighting economic developments, investment laws and incentives offered by the Sultanate to investors.

Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, Investment Promotion Under-Secretary, valued the royal blessing of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP), which will contribute in revitalising investment environment and attracting more investments in the Sultanate. The plan includes incentives to improve business environment to alleviate impacts of Covid-19 on the national economy.

Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidy from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, gave a presentation for the ambassadors. The presentation highlighted services offered by the ministry to attract foreign investment and develop Omani non-oil exports. It also provided an overview on investment environment, promising investment sectors in the Sultanate and mechanisms of exporting Omani products to target markets.

At the end of the virtual meeting, discussions were conducted with the ambassadors on investment environment in the Sultanate, as well as mechanisms of communication and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Tourism Under-Secretary, Ridha Juma al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCC) and representatives from Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) and Ministry of Economy. — ONA