Oman’s global acclaim due to HM’s policies

Khalid al Adawi –

Muscat, Oct 13 –

The State Policy Foundations and Guiding Principles Programme kicked off at the Diplomatic Institute in Muscat on Sunday.

The programme is organised by the Ministry of Civil Service for the sixth consecutive year in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from October 13 to 17.

The programme was held under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, in the presence of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and senior officials and ambassadors.

Delivering his speech, Al Marhoon said, “The Sultanate has a special place on the world map thanks to the wisdom of His Majesty the Sultan which gained international acclaim making the Sultanate a focal point for solving the regional issues.”

He commended the great efforts exerted by the Ministry of Interior and the other relevant entities in highlighting the Sultanate’s firm diplomacy, which is based on the Omani political principles laid down by His Majesty the Sultan and the role of these principles in finding peaceful solutions for various issues.

More than 45 directors-general are taking part in the programme.

In his speech, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, said, “We in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highly appreciate the Ministry of Civil Service’s initiative to organise the State Policy Foundations and Guiding Principles Programme for the sixth year running in cooperation with the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The aim of organising the programme at the premises of the Foreign Ministry is to shed light on a set of guidelines related to the Sultanate’s foreign policy and attitudes towards a number of changes and developments taking place at the regional and international levels.”

