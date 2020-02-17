Oman’s gas industry set to shine at IGRC 2020

For the first time in the region, the Sultanate of Oman will be organising the International Gas Union Research Conference 2020 (IGRC 2020) from February 24 to 26, 2020. The 16th edition of the conference, supervised by the Ministry of Oil and Gas, will be held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) and hosted by Oman LNG and presented by the International Gas Union (IGU).

The IGRC 2020 will be hosted for first time in the Middle East as a testament to Oman LNG’s 20 years of excellence operations. The IGRC is a platform of opportunity to the global gas industry experts, allowing the sharing of knowledge that fosters the exchange of topics and ideas in the scope of innovation and technology.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas will open the conference and will deliver the opening key note. There will also be presentations by Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Eng Harib al Kitani, CEO of Oman LNG, Professor Joe M Kang, President of IGU and Shaikh Khalid al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation and Chairman of the IGRC 2020 National Organising Committee.

The three-day conference and exhibition will include many enriching plenary sessions. As a unique aspect to the conference this year, specialty sessions will be held under the title ‘Omani Topics’ which focuses on the local gas industry, as well as recent research and development in the industry made by Omani expertise.

The IGRC is a triennial event organised by the International Gas Union (IGU) that highlights the research, development and innovation aspects of the ever-growing gas industry. Additionally, the esteemed event will bring enormous socio-economic benefits to Oman and will leverage the Sultanate’s strategic location and enhance the country’s profile as the preferred destination to hold conferences, exhibitions and events.

