Oman’s fruit basket attracts visitors

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA ALSALMANI –

A large large numbers of tourists flock to the Green Mountain as it is the harvest season of pomegranate. At Al Jabal Al Akhdar, there are a number of street vendors sell pomegranate, walnut, almond and rose water.

Locals also celebrate the rains brought by the recent low pressure. The temperature ranges from 18 degree Centigrade. Locals are happy to share some of their pomegranate harvests with the visitors.

“It is part of our culture. We usually share local fruits with other people. We are happy with the abundance of rains this year,” a local said.

Jabal Akhdar, which literally means ‘The Green Mountain’, is known for its seasonal fruits. Currently, it is the best time to buy fruits like pomegranates, peaches, apricots, grapes and walnuts. However, crops are facing threat from many pests.

For instance, walnut trees are affected by Icerya Purchasi, which is seriously affecting the yield. Locals blame the disease on the lack of rain.

Jabal Akhdar is described as the fruit basket of Oman. The official statistics indicate that there are 27,000

pomegranate trees, which earns RO 3 million for the farmers each year.

The authorities have been working intensively to supply fresh water for both locals and residents. This project could at least ease the impact of dry season.