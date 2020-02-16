Oman’s flagship energy event set for March 9 – 11

The Sultanate’s biggest oil and gas event and one of the most important in the Middle East region, is set to happen from March 9 to 11, 2020 March at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat.

The Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES), now an inclusive event, integrates the well-established 12th edition of Oil & Gas West Asia (OGWA), the high-profile SPE conference at OPES, and the recently launched Gas & LNG Show, Offshore & Marine Show, Stainless Steel World Middle East Exhibition and Digital Oil & Gas Zone.

Details about the flagship show were unveiled at a press conference attended by key members of the organising committee as well as representations from the main sponsors. Present at the briefing were: Dr Salman al Shidi, Director General — Petroleum Investment Department, Ministry of Oil & Gas; Michelle Boyd, Director, Middle East, Africa and South Asia at Society of Petroleum Engineers International; Dr Badar al Kharusi, Oil North Director, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO); Janaab Sayyid Mohammed al Said, Chairman, OmEPC; Ray Richardson, Vice President and Country Manager — Petrofac; Rami Bakir, Vice President Operations MENA, NOV; Ahmed al Kharusi, GM Petrogas Rima LLC; Salvatore Giammetti, Managing Director — Eni Oman; Ali al Lawati, Managing Director — Schlumberger Oman; and Sami Baqi al Lawati, Technical Director, PDO.

Ashley Roberts, acting General Manager and Portfolio Director, Omanexpo, the organisers of OPES 202) said: “We deem it our responsibility to tightly support the government’s direction in its long-term development strategy to continuously advance the industry. The evolving global energy landscape and the optimism that comes along with it as a result of more buoyant global oil prices, major gas discoveries, huge investments in large-scale energy projects, and increased hydrocarbon, crude, offshore oil and gas production and exploration activities, has necessitated the restructuring of our oil and gas event’’.

More than 400 local and global oil and gas companies from over 20 countries are participating in the exhibition, with some of the biggest oil and gas companies such as BP Exploration, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Schlumberger, Oman LNG, Halliburton, Shell, Qatar Petroleum, MOL Group, Baker Hughes, CTS Middle East and much more, leading the nearly filled venue space.

The conference, once again organised by esteemed Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will revolve around the theme “Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry” and will feature a well-selected speaking faculty of highly acclaimed experts from the Ministry of Oil & Gas Oman, Saudi Aramco, Petroleum Development Oman, Shell, Halliburton, Schlumberger, BP, Eni Oman and more.

Distinguished industry leaders from representing 28 countries will share insights and success stories through informative, technical discussions and presentations on key topics such as gas exploration, production, offshore drilling and field development, IOR/EOR methods, offshore emerging technologies, HSE and asset management, digitalization, artificial intelligence, among others.

Michelle Boyd, Director, Middle East, North Africa & South Asia, SPE, stated: “The Society of Petroleum Engineers is proud to sponsor the inaugural edition of the OPES conference. This event attracts professionals from all over the globe. Here they will have a good opportunity to share experiences, new technologies and innovative methodologies’’.

“SPE has planned many informative and technical discussions. For example, at Monday’s CEO plenary session, distinguished industry leaders will share their insights on the factors Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry. Emerging outlooks of low carbon grown will also be discussed on a strategic panel session on Monday. Other topical panels will deliver a strategic view on key topics like EOR, IOR and Gas Developments and the emerging topic of Offshore and Marine,” she added.

Related