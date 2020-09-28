Oman’s fisheries wealth finds a new avenue in Uzbekistan

Muscat: The final round of discussions is currently underway between Oman and Uzbekistan to supply fish and fish products to the latter and the first consignment is expected in early October.

Accordingly, Uzbekistan has invited proposals for best deals from Omani suppliers which are being worked out to commence another important export destination for Oman’s fisheries wealth.

Once the deal kicks off, huge volumes of fish products from Oman will have an international taker, which will accentuate the country’s constant attention to develop the fishermen and the fisheries sector, according to Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

“This deal with Uzbekistan will open up new markets as we are always on the lookout for newer markets,” said Dr Lubna al Kharusi, Director General of Fish Research department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

She further said that identifying more international markets is good for Oman.

Currently, Oman exports its fisheries and allied products to many markets including the European Union, US, Russia, China besides Asia and the GCC countries.

“Having trade relations with the Sultanate is a great advantage to us. We always seek ways to enhance bilateral relations,” said Anvar Abdukhalimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate.

Lack of direct transportation between Muscat and Tashkent has been deterring the bilateral relations between the two but there are plans to improve on the transport facility, according to him. The recent charter flight conducted to transport Uzbek citizens brought back fresh food items like cherry, apricot, nectarine, for leading hypermarkets in Oman.

“Lack of direct flights between the two countries is one of the factors affecting the bilateral relations but with the new cargo flights currently on the anvil by Asyad, trade relations will rise to a new level,” he added.