Oman’s first healthcare fund raises RO 20 million

Muscat: Oman Investment Corporation SAOC (OIC), a leading Omani private equity investment company, has announced the successful fundraising for its first investment vehicle Aman Healthcare Services. Aman Health Healthcare SAOC (Aman Healthcare) is a RO 50 million investment vehicle. It is part of OIC’s vision to introduce creative and innovative investment tools to the Omani market. OIC’s latest product attracted strong demand from the private sector and pension funds. The first closing of Aman Healthcare of RO 20 million was covered in full, reflecting the keen interest and confidence in the healthcare sector in Oman and the growth prospects.

(Pictured) Kalat al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OIC, said: “We are proud to complete the fundraising for Aman Healthcare. We thank our investors who have shown continuing confidence in us.” Al Balushi affirmed OIC’s commitment to supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 and the focus on the private sector to drive the economy, create jobs, and working hand-in-hand with the government via Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) projects to grow the national economy. Speaking about the planned projects by Aman Healthcare, Al Balushi said: “In the first phase, Aman Healthcare will develop two specialised women and children hospitals in Muscat and Suhar… We are close to achieving financial closure for our first hospital in Suhar and expect to start construction in the second quarter of this year while operations will begin in 2022.”

Aman Healthcare’s vision is to become Oman’s first regional healthcare services player by pursuing organic and inorganic opportunities in attractive healthcare sub-sectors in Oman and other GCC countries. Ernst & Young has performed the feasibility for the project, which will focus on providing quality medical services for women and children with a family-friendly environment run by international standards. Aman Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OIC, will be the investment manager and provide all investment management services to Aman Healthcare. — ONA

