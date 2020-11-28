Oman’s first energy sector magazine set for launch

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 28

Energy Oman, the first magazine dedicated to Oman’s evolving energy sector, is set to be formally launched against the backdrop of Oman’s 50th National Day celebrations.

Produced and distributed in print and digital formats, the bi-monthly magazine, along with the new portal, will serve as a single news and information resource encompassing all facets of Oman’s diversifying energy landscape — from oil and gas to power and water to renewable energy, and related segments across the entire energy value chain.

Energy Oman is the brainchild of some of the highly respected Omani oil and gas industry veterans, conceived out of the need to create a key strategic platform that will stimulate, advance and empower the sector.

The platform will also allow for discussion and debate on issues of critical importance to the industry while presenting insights, trends and analyses from top-level industry experts, policy and decision makers and thought leaders.

Providing editorial direction is a five-member Advisory Board comprising recognised energy professionals such as Eng Saif al Salmani (Technical Director, CCED), Dr Omar al Jaaidi (General Manager, Ara Petroleum), Dr Anwar al Kharusi (Vice-President — Upstream Business Unit, OQ), Eng Fahmi al Musharafi (Petroleum Engineering professional), and Eng Abdullah al Harthy (Chairman, Energy Oman).

The editorial focus of the publication is broadly aligned with the expanded mandate of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Energy Oman’s commitment to put a spotlight on themes of strategic national significance, notably human capital development, localisation, R&D and In-Country Value, has earned it more leverage.

Energy Oman will pave the way for the establishment of a platform that will host a range of business activities that include roundtable meetings, industry events, seminars and networking forums, all aimed at fuelling the growth of the energy sector. For more information, visit www.energyoman.net.

