Oman’s first babies of 2021 born in Muscat

Muscat: Oman’s first two babies of 2021 were born in the Muscat Governorate on January 1, said the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“Not only is it a new year, but 2021 also brings with it new opportunities and a new chance to put children first. At Khoula Hospital in #Oman, these babies were welcomed with open arms as the 1st newborns in the Sultanate. It’s estimated that 251 babies will be born on January 1, 2021.” Unicef Oman said.

An estimated 371,504 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day, according to UNICEF on Friday.

As the calendar turns to 2021, UNICEF is again celebrating the new lives being brought into the world on January 1. Fiji in the Pacific will welcome 2021’s first baby. The United States will welcome its last. Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in 10 countries: India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the United States (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640).

In total, an estimated 140 million children will be born in 2021. Their average life expectancy is expected to be 84 years.

“The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Children born today will inherit the world we begin to build for them—today. Let us make 2021 the year we start to build a fairer, safer, healthier world for children.”