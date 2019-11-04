Oman’s finest barista talents come to fore

MUSCAT, NOV 4 – The seventh edition of the Oman Barista Competition captivated the audience by showcasing talents of some of Sultanate’s finest Baristas. According to Afshin Mohammadi, General Manager of Al Roofoof Trading, one of the organisers for Oman Barista Competition 2019, the competition helped promote excellence in coffee and the advancing Barista profession especially for Omanis in the hospitality sector. “The competition is a test of the technical skills, knowledge and celerity of the Baristas, and is open for professionals from the hospitality industry from all over Oman,” he said.

The 7th Oman Barista Competition 2019 was held during the Food and Hospitality Oman (FHO) 2019 exhibition from October 14-16, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC). Ferienyl R Ypil from Culaccino Café emerged winner in the Oman Barista Championship 2019 with Adonis Espino from Coffee Lab being the runner up and third place bagged by Harrison Juma of Kempinski Muscat. Oman Barista Competition is the long running premiere coffee competition platform in the Sultanate. FHO 2019 hosted Agnieszka Rojes, a World Barista Champion, for the first time in Oman.