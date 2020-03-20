Oman’s embattled tourism sector braces for more Covid-19 pain

With international tourist inflows having all but dried up in recent weeks, and the business meetings sector grinding to a complete halt, Oman’s beleaguered hospitality sector is bracing for further pain as new restrictions on its few remaining offerings come into force.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism urged luxury hotels across the Sultanate to abide by new measures announced by the Supreme Committee responsible for strategising Oman’s Covid-19 response. Failure to adhere to the measures, curtailing guest amenities and public facilities at hotel establishments, will attract penalties under the Tourism Law, the ministry warned.

“In line with global procedures and the decisions of the Supreme Committee and in the interest of health and safety of all The Ministry of Tourism calls on all establishments in the tourism sector to adhere to the implementation of the following issued decisions, otherwise it will be forced to take legal actions in accordance with the provisions of the Tourism Law and its executive regulations,” it stated.

A message posted by the ministry on various social media platforms urged hotel establishments of all classifications to shutter their public outlets, with the exception of food and consumer goods stores, clinics, pharmacies and optical stores. Consequently, food and beverage orders can only be entertained for in-room dining or as take-outs.

Further, it ordered the closure of gyms, health clubs, barber shops, and beauty salons in hotels. Additionally, social events of any kind, including weddings, celebrations, and other gatherings — whether indoor or outdoor — remain suspended with immediate effect, the ministry stressed.

A selection of Muscat-based hotels surveyed by the Observer reveals that occupancy levels have shrunk to lows unseen in the industry at this time of year. “We are now getting only a trickle of domestic tourists, local business executives and the odd GCC national,” said an executive of a business hotel in the city.

“To keep ourselves operational, we are reaching out to our loyal corporate clientele and offering them attractive discounts on rooms and F&B services,” the executive, who asked to remain anonymous, remarked.

Industry experts have broadly welcomed the Supreme Committee’s announcement exempting hotels from paying the tourism tax until August 2020. But the gesture, they maintain, will not go far enough in offsetting operational losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

But Covid-19 is having wider ramifications for the entire travel and hospitality industry in the Sultanate. On Thursday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the pandemic could potentially imperil jobs and impacts revenues across the sector in Oman.

“Consistent with the ‘Extensive Spread’ Scenario published on March 5, the disruptions from COVID-19 could result in 2 million loss in passenger volumes and $328 million loss in base revenues in Oman. The disruptions to air travel could also put at risk about 36,700 jobs in the country,” the Montreal-Canada headquartered trade association of the world’s airlines noted.

