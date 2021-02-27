Oman’s biggest private hospital set for launch

State-of-the-art: Oman International Hospital prepares to offer multi-super-specialty healthcare services



MUSCAT, FEB 27

Oman International Hospital will soon open its doors to Oman’s public sector. The hospital, backed by Oman Brunei Investment Company together with Suhail Bahwan Group and Idealmed GHS, is a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary hospital focusing on women and children excellence.

The OIH is the largest private health entity in Oman, with an area of 42,000 sqm built from the ground up, as per the highest standards of quality, and it´s ready to allocate +200 beds, have 41 medical consultation offices, 73 observation/treatment/exam rooms, five operating theatres, three delivery rooms, an emergency department, full range of intensive care units, a radiology department, a medical SPA, R&D facilities and four laboratories”, said Dr José Alexandre Cunha, Chairman of Idealmed GHS and Board Member of OIH.

Integrated into the same complex, OIH has four main Excellence Centres, namely the Women’s & Children’s Centre, the Heart & Vascular Centre, Ortho & Spine Centre and the Oman Vision Centre.

Each Centre adopts the latest medical practices and state-of-the-art medical technologies.

Idealmed GHS, which operates the hospital, is an integrated European Health Group based in Coimbra, Portugal, operating hospitals and clinics across the globe, and has been recognised for its mission to provide the highest standard of healthcare by incorporating the latest medical technology in the most modern and sophisticated facilities with highly skilled and trained Human Resources.

Commenting on the new landmark in Oman’s healthcare sector, Sheikha Amal Suhail Bahwan, Chairperson of Oman International Hospital, said, “At Oman International Hospital, we are committed to extending world-class medical and health services to the people of Oman and setting a new standard in the sector. We believe that this new investment in the health sector is a major milestone, which has resulted from a strategic collaboration between the government and private sectors that is focused on delivering high-quality and efficient healthcare. Our mission is to provide excellence in terms of healthcare, diagnosis and clinical treatment to all the people.”

Oman International Hospital was established with the objective of creating a unique environment for the implementation of clinical and research activity in Oman.

It hosts health professionals in various specialisations, international key leaders from abroad and has diﬀerent partner entities — from the academic world to medical and pharmaceutical domains, as well as IT, Architecture, Certification Companies, offering the best services, while keeping in mind patients’ well-being and comfort.

The OIH has recognised institutions as partners, such as the University of Coimbra, which is considered to be one of the oldest and the most prestigious Academic Institutions in the world, Siemens, IBM and Ciberbit among many other well-known organisations that will add value to this outstanding hospital and make the difference in the healthcare scenario of the Gulf region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the hospital, Fathi al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Brunei Investment Company (OBIC) and Vice-Chairman of the OIH Board said, “We are proud and honoured to play our part in contributing to the country’s healthcare sector, in line with the objectives of the Omani government to develop integrated medical services and medical training. With the government encouraging the private healthcare sector, we look forward to being recognised as the reference private hospital in the entire region.”