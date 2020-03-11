Oman’s Asad misses out on opening day

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – Oman’s Asad al Raisi mounted his resistance in the second set but went down 3-0 against Nigeria’s Abdulrahman Abdullahi on the opening day of 2020 ITTF Challenge Plus Oman Open at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Wednesday. Abdullahi secured a winning start in the men’s singles qualification round overcoming Al Raisi’s challenge by 11-6, 14-12, 11-6. The two other encounters to go ahead both produced wins for India as Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula came out on top in their respective meetings with Tarek al Samhoury 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 and Anirban Ghosh 12-10, 11-6, 11-4.

Needing just three games to get the job done, Sanil Shetty leads the way in Group 2 of the men’s singles qualification race with the Indian competitor proving too hot to handle for Egypt’s Ahmed Zayed 11-7, 11-8, 11-4. India also emerged victorious over on table 2 as Manush Utpalbhai Shah powered past Oman’s Maadh al Shahi 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-5).

ARCHANA MAKES FINE START

The only non-Indian player involved in the opening session of the day, Belgium’s Nathalie Marchetti experienced defeat in her opening Group 3 encounter as she lost out to Shruti Vijay Amrute in straight games 11-8, 11-5, 11-9. One of India’s most exciting young talents, Archana Girish Kamath is off to a winning start in Group 2 following her 3-1 victory over Moumita Dutta 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7.