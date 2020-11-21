Oman’s achievements outcome of a comprehensive strategy

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, stated that the achievements that took place in the Sultanate during the past 50 years were the outcome of a comprehensive developmental strategy that was implemented in several stages in accordance to elaborate plans and studies the most prominent of which is the Oman Vision-2040 overseen by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In an exclusive speech to Oman News Agency (ONA), HH Sayyid Asaad said that the Sultanate continues its renewed Renaissance march under the leadership of His Majesty according to that vision which heralds stability and growth and enhances innovation and scientific research. He added that the future requires that the Sultanate enhances economic diversification to boost government revenues and achieve sustainable development.

HH Sayyid Asaad described the blessed Renaissance which continues its achievements with great confidence and efficiency during the flourishing era of His Majesty, and what has been achieved during the reign of late Sultan Qaboos, as an illuminating lantern, adding that the blessed Renaissance was based on the principles of equality, justice and the spreading of tolerance, forgiveness, dialogue and brotherhood with all.

HH Sayyid Asaad touched on the role of the Omani civilisation in the human heritage, pointing to the Omani sites and arts that have become part of the world heritage and the contributions made by the civilisations of Majan and Mazoon to the entire humanity.

HH Sayyid Asaad spoke about the Omanis’ interest in the breeding of purebred camels, pointing out that several formal establishments and annual festivals were designated to camel husbandry and conservation, and dedicated race tracks such as Al Filaij and Al Bashair were set up and allocated to Arabian camel races. — ONA