Omanoil in strategic partnership with O-Taxi

Muscat: Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with O-Taxi, Oman’s on-demand transportation service, to provide more than 1,800 O-Taxi drivers with access to a range of exclusive benefits and features when refueling and shopping at OOMCO service stations across the Sultanate.

The deal is the latest in a string of partnerships OOMCO has secured, as it continues to build on its reputation for providing high-quality fuel services while being the most customer-centric fuel marketer in the region.

Ali Muqaibal, general manager retail international at OOMCO, said, “As the Sultanate’s leading fuel marketer we continue to build long-term and fruitful partnerships with local companies and SMEs. Our latest agreement with O-Taxi is a great addition to this portfolio and we look forward to providing them with their growing fuel needs while adding a host of benefits for their team. We will be the only fuel marketer to provide such a service in Oman and look forward to adding even more value to our customers’ lives.”

Harith al Mqbali, Chief Executive Officer of O-Taxi, added, “We are delighted to have this partnership with Oman Oil Marketing Company, one that will improve the experience for both O-Taxi guests and drivers, while helping us drive our business forward. Combining our services with OOMCO’s large network of service stations will allow us to provide better services to a much wider customer base, especially because both O-Taxi and OOMCO place a high value on quality and customer-centricity.”