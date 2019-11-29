Gulf Cup 2019: Oman beat Kuwait 2-1

Doha: Oman beat Kuwait 2-1 to clinch their first win of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup Group B match at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.

Oman now has four points from two matches.

The first goal in the 16th minute the second in the 32nd minute was scored by Abdulaziz al Maqbali.

Kuwait pulled one back through Yousef Nasser in the 78th minute. Oman is leading 2-1.

Oman will seek a win against the top Gulf Cup winners Kuwait, to keep their chances alive at the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup which is underway in Doha until December 8. The Group B match will be held at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday. The match will kick off at 6:30 pm (Oman Time). In group B also, Bahrain will take on Saudi at the same venue. The match will start at 9.00 (Oman time). Oman head coach Erwin Koeman began his speech in the press meet with a message to coach, Pim Verbeek, who passed away on Thursday. “We offered our condolences to the coach Verbeek. We cancelled our training on Thursday. He was not only a good coach. He is a receptive person and a father figure for Omani players. Everybody was shocked from this news,” he added.

The Dutchman said they are looking for full three points against a strong Kuwait team. “Training and technical meetings are postponed to Friday and we are looking forward for a win in this game, he added. The Red Warriors possess one point after their goalless draw against Bahrain in the opening match. Kuwait registered a strong start as they won against favourites Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the opener match. On a query of affecting the players negatively from Verbeek news, “In football, there is no excuses and our preparation programme will be comprehensive prior to the match. I do not have pressure on my players. We are doing maximum football till now,” The Dutchman added.

Koeman assured the Oman team style is playing from back and that was employed in the last game. “We played a fantastic game in the last match. Many chances were created without scoring except the last few minutes in the second half where it was a pressure from Bahrain team,” the Dutchman concluded his part at a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Defender Ali al Busaidi offered his condolences to the coach Verbeek. “We are prepared and focused for the next game against Kuwait. We will deliver the best to grab the winning game,” he added.

Confident Kuwait coach

Thamer Enad, head coach of Kuwait, meanwhile has called upon his players to work very hard to win their sixth point and secure a slot in the next round.

Kuwait produced a top match against Saudi Arabia and all the players received cash prizes due to their top performances.

“Oman’s match will not be easier than the previous match. It is expected to be very tough match especially Oman is the title holder. Our target is picking up the three points and advance to the next round prior to the third match,” Thamer added.

Commenting on Oman’s previous wins in the Gulf Cup, He said: “I am one of the Oman team lovers. They have best quality of players and an experienced coach. History is not so important for us. I have a different view and target. My focus is on the match and not in the previous matches between the teams.”

Kuwait’s midfielder Fahd al Ansari voiced confidently they will seek for sealing the berth to the next round. “After completion of the first match and gaining thee points, we are in good shape for the win,’’ he added.