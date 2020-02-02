Omanisation targets set for sales jobs

To facilitate the national workforce in more sectors, the Ministry of Manpower has set new Omanisation targets in the private sector.

According to ministerial decision based on labour laws issued by Royal Decree No 35/2003 and Royal Decree No 76/2004, three more professions in the field of sales are now reserved for Omanis.

The jobs that came under the ban for expatriates to practice include sales representative, sales promoter and purchases representative.

“Pre-existing work permits for expatriates in the professions falling under the banned category will continue to be valid until the date of their expiry, but cannot be renewed,” the decision said.

This means those expatriates will be allowed to work until the end of the visa period.

Meanwhile, a statement from the ministry said, “anything that violates this decision or

contradicts its provisions shall be cancelled.”

