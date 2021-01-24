Omanisation of several professions announced

Muscat: The Minister of Labour has issued decision 8/2021 regulating the practice of some professions and activities based on the Labor Law promulgated by Royal Decree 35/2003 and Royal Decree 89/2020 that established the ministry of Labor and defined its organizational structure.

Article 1 states that practicing the following professions and activities in private sector establishments is restricted to Omanis:

Financial and administrative professions in insurance companies and companies operating in brokerage activities

Insurance.

Selling, accounting, money exchange, management, and arranging goods in operating stores in malls.

Accounts auditing professions in auto agencies.

All professions in the sale of new and used vehicles.

All accounting professions related to selling new and used vehicles in agencies

Selling spare parts for new vehicles belonging to auto agencies

Article 2 states the issuance of non-Omani workforce recruitment licenses and issued work permits for professions and activities specified in Article 1 of this decision until its expiry date.

Article 3 said that laws that contradict this decision or its provisions shall be repealed.

Article 4 said this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced after six months from the date of its publication.