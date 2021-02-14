Omanisation of professions in private education institutions announced

Muscat: Dr. Mahad Said Ba’Owain, Minister of Labour, has issued a ministerial decision Omanizing (nationalizing) jobs at private higher education institutions. The aim is to replace expatriate manpower with Omani job seekers capable of performing the jobs.

The Ministry’s Labour Under-Secretary, Sheikh Nasr Amer al-Hosni, pointed out that the decision stipulates that Omanis will henceforth occupy all jobs at private higher education institutions, including administrative positions, financial jobs, heads of departments, registration, student affairs, student services and all other professions related to student advisory, social counseling, and professional orientation jobs.

Al-Hosni added that the Ministry, acting in cooperation with production partners, is researching and studying labor market conditions in order to find approved solutions aimed to enhance investment and empower national manpower.

He explained that this decision came in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, as well as liaison committees of private higher education institutions. The decision applies to all 28 higher education institutions in the Sultanate, he added.