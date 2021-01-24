Omanisation of more professions announced

In line with the continuous efforts to generate more job opportunities for citizens, the government has reserved more jobs for them.

As per Article 1 of the ministerial decision issued on Sunday, practising some professions and activities in private sector establishments will be restricted to only Omanis.

These include financial and administrative professions in insurance companies and firms operating in brokerage activities, selling, accounting, money exchange, management and arranging goods in operating stores in malls, accounts and auditing professions in auto agencies, all professions in the sale

of new and used vehicles, all accounting professions related to the sale of new and used vehicles in agencies and sale of spare parts for new vehicles in auto agencies.

Article 2 states that non-Omani workforce licences and work licences issued for the professions and activities specified in Article 1 shall be valid until their expiry date.

Article 4 says that this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and

shall be enforced after six months from the date of its publication.

The Minister of Labour has issued a decision (9/2021) regulating the profession of driving.

Article 1 states that practising the profession of driving vehicles of whatever type should be reserved only for Omanis. The activities include transportation of fuel, agricultural materials and foodstuff.

