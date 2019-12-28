Omanisation of managerial posts within time frame

Muscat, Dec 28 – The Supervisory Committee of the Labour Market and Employment Laboratory reviewed the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit in the presence of Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower.

The meeting discussed implementing the initiatives within a time frame and the workflow in the national programme for leadership development to Omanis for the middle and senior-level positions in the private sector in 2020.

The laboratory oversees eight initiatives that have been put forward by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU). In its annual report released in 2019, ISFU said that it has been coordinating with sector representatives to set Omanisation targets at managerial levels. It has been also working on the standards and conditions of the Work Environment Measurement Card (WEMC) before implementing the criteria. The initiatives include unlocking part-time job opportunities for job-seekers within other economic sectors whilst continuing to increase awareness in encouraging the private sector to employ part-time workers based on the policy.

LONG-TERM PLAN

As non-Omani workers are not allowed to move between enterprises registered within the same entity, a long-term plan includes allowing expatriates this freedom and thus avoid companies needing to employ additional staff. The major initiative that will be implemented from January 1 is the operations of the National Centre for Recruitment (NCR), which will be the main destination for employment, whether for job-seekers or the institutions generating job opportunities in the public and private sectors. The NRC will provide career guidance services to job-seekers.