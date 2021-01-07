Omanisation of fuel station managers announced in the sultanate

Muscat: The Ministry of Labor and the Oman Society for Oil Services (OPAL) has launched an initiative to localize the position of fuel station manager for holders of higher diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and related fields, which will be applied in about 655 fuel stations in the Sultanate.

OPAL launched an initiative to localize the position of a fuel station manager, in the presence of the Undersecretary for Human Resources Development, the Undersecretary for Labor, the President of the General Federation of Oman Workers, and the chief executives of Shell, Al Maha Company and Oman Oil Company.

This initiative comes within the framework of the Ministry and the Society’s vision of localizing, enabling, and developing this sector with capable national outputs and able to manage work in these stations, as 655 fuel stations located in the Sultanate will benefit from them.

Sheikh Nasr al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor, said: “This decision is an embodiment of cooperation between the ministry and the private sector to enable and provide job opportunities commensurate with those looking for work, as the decision will provide more than (655) job opportunities with higher diplomas and bachelors degrees in business administration and fields. related to.”

Abdulrahman al Yahyai, CEO of OPAL, praised the role of the Ministry of Labor and its cooperation with various initiatives from the private sector to provide job opportunities for researchers according to their sectors, stressing that OPAL will issue a fuel station management license to station managers to ensure the implementation of the decision and to raise the quality of station services in the Sultanate.

Nabhan bin Ahmed al Batashi, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Federation of the Sultanate’s Workers, said, “Omanis have proven many successes in many vital and important sectors when they find adequate empowerment and care, as the Omanisation percentage in some of these sectors has reached more than 90%.”