Omanisation in utility sector to be above 90%

Muscat: The government aims to achieve nearly 90 to 100 per cent Omanisation in managerial positions in both water and electricity sectors over the next five years. A decision specifying Omanisation percentage to be followed by private companies operating in the utility sector was taken by the Minister of Manpower Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri on Sunday. According to the decision, the percentage of Omanisation for managerial positions in private companies has been fixed at 60 per cent in the first year of the contract.

While it is 70 per cent in the second year, it will increase to 80 per cent in the third year and 90 per cent in the fourth year of the contract. The percentage of Omanisation among engineers operating in the electricity sector will be 40 per cent in the first year, 60 per cent in the second year, 60 per cent in the third year and 80 per cent in the fourth year of the contract. For technicians (cable connectors) operating in the electricity sector, the Omanisation will be 30 per cent in the first year, 40 per cent in the second year and 50 per cent from the third year of the contract. For technicians, the percentage will be 40 per cent in the first year, 70 per cent in the second year and 80 per cent from the third year of the contract.

The percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises for managerial positions operating in the water sector will be 30 per cent in the first year, 60 per cent in the second year and 100 per cent by the third year of the contract. The percentage for field team supervisors will be 30 per cent in the first year and 100 per cent by the third year of the contract. At the same time, the percentage of Omanisation for subscriber services and supervisors will be 100 per cent from the first year of the contract. Among the technical support team, the percentage will be 50 per cent for engineers in the first year of the contract and 75 per cent by the fourth year.

The percentage of Omanisation will be 50 per cent for engineers in the first year of the contract, and 75 per cent by the fourth year. The percentage of Omanisation will be 30 per cent for operational staff in the first year of the contract and 99 per cent by the fourth year of the contract. The percentage of Omanisation will be 70 per cent for technicians in the first year of the contract, 80 per cent in the second year of the contract and 90 per cent from the third year of the contract. For those who deal with the control panel water technology, the percentage of Omanisation will be between 60 and 75 per cent over the four years of the contract.