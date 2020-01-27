Omanis visiting Thailand told to take precautions

Oman’s Embassy in Thailand has urged visitors from the Sultanate to follow the instructions issued by competent authorities there.

“The Thailand authorities have taken control of the coronavirus with necessary measures, but the embassy hopes that Omani citizens present and planning to visit Thailand follow instructions such as wearing masks and avoiding crowded places,” it said in a statement.

The Consulate General of the Sultanate in Australia has advised Omanis to exercise caution, to stay away from crowded and closed areas and to abide by guidelines issued by the Australian authorities regarding protection from the new coronavirus as the Australian authorities said five confirmed cases have been detected in Australia.

In a statement, the Sultanate’s Consulate General called on Omani citizens to report to the nearest hospital in the case that they showed any symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in cooperation with Oman Airports confirmed the readiness of the airports to deal with any suspected cases of the emerging coronavirus in line with the international regulations and procedures taken under these circumstances.

Oman Airports have raised the alert status of the medical and other teams at the airports.

