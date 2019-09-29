Omanis undergo Saud Bahwan Group’s warehouse management training

MUSCAT: Ten Omanis were recently enlisted for an intensive warehouse management training programme at the National College of Automotive Technology.

The 18-month programme, certified by the Ministry of Manpower, commenced in August 2019 and will last until February 2021. On successful completion, the candidates will be absorbed by Saud Bahwan Group.

At Saud Bahwan Group, a dedicated Omanisation Division oversees the recruitment and training of national staff and constantly exhibiting unwavering commitment in identifying and nurturing local talent in a very systematic way.

Speaking on this development, a representative from Saud Bahwan Group said, “Focused initiatives like these, assist in identifying Omani talent and systematically nurturing the same to encourage them to accept greater responsibilities. To encourage talented Omanis to excel, the Group has persistently offered rewarding opportunities in varied areas. Allowing them to receive professional, cross-functional exposure and develop skills will accelerate their growth.” The Warehouse Management Training Programme is a comprehensive one that focuses on all aspects of warehouse and storage management, like Health, Safety & Security, Information & Communication Technology, Efficient Management of Logistics, Compliance of Legal, Regulatory, Ethical and Social Requirements, Transport Documentation, Dispatching and more. Besides imparting detailed knowledge on technical areas, the intensive course also covers areas like communication skills, team building skills, interpersonal skills and more.

The effectiveness of learning will be ensured by adopting novel practices like experiential learning, debate sessions, group discussions, brain storming, role plays, video based discussions, simulations and more in addition to the conventional classroom training.

At Saud Bahwan Group, a large and growing cadre of Omani staff is present all over Oman. They are employed in various functional areas including Sales & Marketing, Service & Parts, Customer Care, Advertising, Accounts, Audit, Installment Credit, Administration, Warehousing, Computer Service, Personnel & Omanisation and Human Resource Development.

