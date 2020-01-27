Omanis travelling to Thailand urged to exercise caution

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in Thailand has urged visitors from Oman to follow the instructions issued by competent authorities.

“The Thailand authorities have taken control of the coronavirus with necessary measures, but the embassy hopes that Omani citizens present and willing to visit Thailand follow instructions such as wearing masks and avoiding crowded places.”

Oman Airports, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, confirmed the readiness of its airports to deal with any suspected cases of the emerging coronavirus in line with the international regulations and procedures taken under these circumstances.

Oman Airports have raised the alert status of the medical and other concerned teams at the airports. Sterilizers and (protective face) masks have been provided for the use of staff and passengers who sneeze, cough, or carry any similar symptoms.

A small number of cases linked to people who travelled from Wuhan have been confirmed in more than 10 countries, including Thailand, France, Japan, and the United States, but no deaths have been reported outside China. Cambodia confirmed its first case on Monday. Australia also confirmed five cases infected with coronavirus on Monday.

Investors are worried about the impact on travel, tourism, and broader economic activity. The consensus is in the short term, economic output will be hit as Chinese authorities impose travel restrictions and extend the Lunar New Year holiday to limit the spread of the virus.

During the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally, air passenger demand in Asia plunged 45 per cent.

The travel industry is more reliant on Chinese travellers now than it was then. The total number of confirmed cases in China rose to 2,835, with about half in the central province of Hubei. But some experts suspect the number of infected people is much higher.

China extended the week-long Lunar New Year holiday till February 2. The Lunar New Year is usually a time for travel by millions, but many have had to cancel plans. The number of deaths from the virus in Hubei climbed to 76 from 56, officials said, with five deaths elsewhere in China.